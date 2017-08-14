I Almost Missed the End of the World

WTF? I take a month off to relax and what happens? Someone pulls the plug and turns Newsvine’s lights out?

I’m not surprised. But I didn’t think it would happen until next year … in March … when Newsvine’s business license expires.

Anyway, I had planned to write three original articles this week. Please permit me to combine all three into one single article here today.

First, I lost one of my closest and best friends of all times, Amazon. It was a sudden and unexpected lost.

Amazon had provided me with countless on-line insatiable wants and desires. Then Amazon willfully betrayed my trust by providing one of its offspring, Audible, with unauthorized access to my bank account via Debit Card.

Long story short. I disputed the unauthorized charges with my bank, cancelled my Debit Card, and closed my Amazon account. Problem solved. I hope.

I’m not trying to persuade anyone to dislike or hate Amazon. All I’m saying is that I personally no longer trust Amazon.

And I will never trust Amazon ever again. Period. Please beware of on-line scams. Here are examples of what I’m talking about here.

Second topic. The largest nation on Newsvine is U.S. and World Views nation with 8,446 members.

Progressive State of Mind nation has 5,055 members. GOP Watch nation 3,614 members. ButtHeads Nation 3,250 members. Public Discussion nation 2,736 members. Heated Debate nation 2,555.

Is bigger better? Who knows? But as the old saying goes, “It ain’t what you got, it’s how you use it.”

Which brings me to the third topic I had planned to write about … the World of Donald Trump.

Apparently, in the World of Donald Trump, Newsvine has absolutely no place whatsoever in the eyes of Comcast when it comes to the future of social media. Nor does Comcast possess the courage to explain why.

Essentially, he or she who owns the communications media has the freedom and power to do whatever they so desire. And in America, corporations like Comcast own the media.

Every consumer … every user … each and every one of us are nothing more than individual numbers to be manipulated and exploited.

Of course, that’s the consolidated view of our corporate masters and over lords. Most of us possess independent critical thinking skills which allow us to be individually cognizant of this manipulation and exploitation.

Then there are those among us who are not aware of the manipulation and exploitation. Do these bad apples spoil the entire barrel?

When they’re rotten to the core and infested with maggots they do. But in the end, who cares?

The end of the world will definitely take place. For some, it doesn’t matter … whether it happens sooner or later ... it simply doesn't matter.