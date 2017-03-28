Emancipation Proclamation: SiN Nation Frees Captives

In dramatic fashion, SiN special forces recently conducted a daring rescue operation deep within the bowels of its own dark borders.

The rescue operation freed previously held captives.

Some of the captives allege they were mistreated prisoners of war. Other captives allege to have been political prisoners.

One captive alleges to have been wrongly captured and plans to retaliate when it becomes convenient to do so..

SiN administration would neither confirm nor deny the status of any captive or whether any captive actually exist.

However, SiN did confirm that a dangerous and successful rescue operation had taken place.

According to SiN management, "We're very proud of our special forces.. They are consummate professionals, who always do the right thing ... effectively and expeditiously.

One unconfirmed source, who knew someone who may have had second-hand knowledge about someone who thought they possibly knew something about SiN's policies and practices, had this to say.

"Just because SiN warns viners before blocking them means nothing. It's a nation that openly practices blatant hypocrisy," said the source.

"It doesn't matter if SiN does warn those who violate the CoH. So what? SiN doesn't have the right to censor free speech," opined the source.

The unconfirmed source continued to derail SiN.

"SiN is a troll hole. A nation whose membership and intellectually minded visitors mistakenly believe their opinions have the same value as the opinions of others who have different and infallible opinions."

"What does SiN think it is, a place where those who disagree don't have the constitutional right to be unconditionally right about never being wrong,?" argued the source.

The source continued to rant, "SiN is the worse nation on Newsvine. It doesn't allow personal attacks, insults, or harassment. How can a nation named SiN prohibit the free speech rights of anyone to say anything and everything they want to say. SiN sucks."

SiN administration was asked to make comments about the allegations made by the unconfirmed source.

"We recommend visitors who are new to Newsvine and those not familiar with SiN, simply read and comply with Newsvine's Code of Honor," said a spokesperson for SiN. "It's not something that's difficult or requires a doctoral degree in reading comprehension."

"Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate in discussions in SiN. No one is expected to walk on egg shells, but at the same time, violating the CoH will not be tolerated," cautioned the spokesperson for SiN.

Will there be future operations conducted by SiN special forces to rescue and free captives? Who knows?

Only time will tell.