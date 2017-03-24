Dear Alamin

First, I must thank you. You're the only moderator who's actively working the myriad of problems here on Newsvine.

Your hard work and dedication are to be commended. The job isn't something I would do, except for a very large compensation package.

Which included exorbitant bonuses and paid vacations in Tahiti. Of course, a free subscription to all the cable movie channels would also be required.

This is a job benefit that's need for all of those long late night extra-hour work sessions.

By the way, I really like your method of operation. You work as if you were a Ninja Warrior.

You are always in the shadows. No one ever sees you coming. You appear and then you disappear.

But when you do go into action, you're accurate and deadly. You remove the heads of trolls, re-regs, sock puppets, and trouble-makers with the skilled precision of a consummate professional.

Please understand, when I state "remove heads," I'm not death-wishing, I'm only engaging in hyperbole. I don't want to give you any valid reason to remove my own head, literally or figuratively.

Which brings me to an important question. Are you really a Ninja? Ooops. Sorry. Question withdrawn. I know. Nothing personal is allowed.

On the other hand, here's something a little more serious. It's something you can do to help many of us who frequently use Newsvine.

This may appear to be a morbid request, but trust me, it's not.

Here we go. Is it possible for you to make limited comments when you ban or suspend users? I know you have done so before. Down in the trough.

I know that it's extra work. But it would be very helpful if you helped us out. When I say us, I'm referring to literally hundreds of vested users. And here's why I'm saying what I say.

Thing one. Many of us are overly curious about those who get banned and suspended. I know. Being nosy is a childish behavior.

Thing two. knowing who is banned and suspended is used as a tool by many who actually care about the Spirit and Purpose of Newvine.

By the way, you are responsible, as a Newsvine moderator, for administrating the Spirit and Purpose Nation. Is would appear that your nation is operating on auto-pilot. Just saying.

Anyway, banned and suspension information is used by many of us to selectively track and monitor re-regs and multiple account users. This is something which at face value doesn't seem important, but nevertheless, it really is important.

Last thing. Posting comments regarding bans and suspensions will make your job easier. I know that it will be more work. But that more work will also make your job easier to do. Especially when it comes to tracking down malicious users.

So how about it? Will you provide limited comments when you ban and suspend users? Please do so. Pretty please.

If I have pissed you off by making this request, please disregard everything I've said. And if you're really pissed off, don't blame me, blame the guy shown in my avatar.

He's the one who insisted I write this article and told me that it was the honorable thing to do. Thank you for reading this article. Tell your bosses to read it too. Maybe they'll give you a pay raise.

Truly and Sincerely,

Signed Anonymous

P.S. onefan51 is on vinecation.