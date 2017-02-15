Amateur Hour at the White House starring the Celebrity Apprentice POTUS

I know. Donald Trump is a mega billionaire and brilliant businessman who is the greatest business negotiator since Saddam Hussein.

Saddam was one of the greatest negotiators in modern times, prior to The Donald, when he decided to purchase land from Kuwait without presenting any purchase request or agreeing to pay for the land in question.

Apparently, The Donald's negotiation strategies come straight from advanced research textbooks.

According to classes taught at Trump Universe, bullying and forcing others to comply by force are negotiation techniques which will always guarantee success.

After all, no one has the right to dispute that The Donald knows more about everything that has happened on Earth since before the birth of the universe.

The Donald's infinite knowledge of all things involving the good of mankind is why everyone must blindly follow him. No exceptions allowed. According to him, it's simply not permitted.

It doesn't matter if he leads the world into chaos or calamity, all is good. He knows exactly what he doing. His plans will benefit everyone economically. And please don't worry about the details.

The details are secret. Just like his tax returns. There is no need to be concerned about secrets.

His behind the scenes negotiations with Russia? No problem. Michael Flynn is an innocent and helpless victim of the media, he's not hiding any secrets.

And don't worry about any secrets involving his business dealings. They are secret for a reason. What the public doesn't know will not hurt The Donald's income or profits.

Have faith. Trust The Donald. The wall will be built and Mexico will pay for it.

Mexico doesn't have a choice. Trump has mandated Mexico pays. It it refuses, The Donald has a plan.

He will go Saddam Hussein on Mexico's ass and use the U.S. military to invade and appropriate funds from all of Mexico's banks.

Sorry, Mexico. Greed is good. The Donald always knows what's best. What's best for you and what's best for him.

Don't worry Trump supporters. The Donald always keeps his promises.

Muslims will be banned from the U.S. Those so-called judges can't stop Donald. They simply don't have the power ... or constitutional authority ... or the required common sense.

Please remember, and never forget The Donald's plans. America is for Christians only.

Christianity is the reason Native Americans allowed Christians to legally immigrate to America in the first place. They were simply waiting for the day Donald Trump would become POTUS.

The day that would Make America Great Again.

And everyone in the country should never forget, when the Trump administration makes mistakes, it's Barack Obama's fault.

After all, Obama was never a legitimate POTUS. He was a secret Muslim terrorist.

Everyone knows it. The Donald made it explicitly clear. And it had to be true because The Donald never lies.

The Donald i's a professional negotiator. He has the skills to negotiate alternative facts into the truth. Lies into truth. All you have to do is believe in him, and you will be rewarded with exactly what you deserve.

By the way, please help. The Donald wants everyone to pray for Arnold Schwarenegger in order to help improve the ratings for the television show, The Celebrity Apprentice.