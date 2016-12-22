Merry Xmas everyone. Just remember ...
Xmas just ain't
Xmas 'til Santa cums.
And New Years just ain't
New Years before Santa cums.
Under the Xmas tree
everything was dandy.
Santa was randy and
licking on Candy.
'Cause Xmas just ain't
Xmas 'til Santa cums.
And New Years just ain't
New Years before Santa cums.
Joy could be heard
all through the house.
No one was disturbed, Santa
was only delivering a very
pleasing and needed gift.
'Cause Xmas just ain't
Xmas 'til Santa cums.
And New Years just ain't
New Years before Santa cums.
The fire in Holly's chimney
was stroked with care. Santa
was doing his best to not wear
and tear. Nor would he dare.
"Cause Xmas just ain't
Xmas 'til Santa cums.
And New Years just ain't
New Years before Santa cums.
Vixen wasn't screaming in
pain or missing a toe.
It was just Saint Nick
doing a magic trick with
his big ...
'Cause Xmas just ain't
Xmas 'til Santa cums.
And New Years just ain't
New Years before Santa cums.
Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. May peace and joy be yours to enjoy and share with others throughout the holiday season and new year.