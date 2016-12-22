Merry Xmas everyone. Just remember ...

Xmas just ain't

Xmas 'til Santa cums.

And New Years just ain't

New Years before Santa cums.

Under the Xmas tree

everything was dandy.

Santa was randy and

licking on Candy.

'Cause Xmas just ain't

Xmas 'til Santa cums.

And New Years just ain't

New Years before Santa cums.

Joy could be heard

all through the house.

No one was disturbed, Santa

was only delivering a very

pleasing and needed gift.

'Cause Xmas just ain't

Xmas 'til Santa cums.

And New Years just ain't

New Years before Santa cums.

The fire in Holly's chimney

was stroked with care. Santa

was doing his best to not wear

and tear. Nor would he dare.

"Cause Xmas just ain't

Xmas 'til Santa cums.

And New Years just ain't

New Years before Santa cums.

Vixen wasn't screaming in

pain or missing a toe.

It was just Saint Nick

doing a magic trick with

his big ...

'Cause Xmas just ain't

Xmas 'til Santa cums.

And New Years just ain't

New Years before Santa cums.

Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. May peace and joy be yours to enjoy and share with others throughout the holiday season and new year.