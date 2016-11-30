Donald Trump: Snake-Oil Salesman or Snake in the Grass

I don't trust Donald Trump. Period.

Not with the keys to the nation's future economic policies. Not with the keys to the country's national security.

And definitely not with the keys to the nation's nuclear arsenal.

I know. He's President-elect and I don't have the power to change that reality.

While I can't change the reality regarding what has happened, no one can change what I feel or think about The Donald. I'm sure he and his loyal supporters would like to silence me and others who think like me ... if they could.

But silencing me and others like me is something that will never happen. No matter how hard any Trump supporter tries.

Which brings me to why I don't trust any professional Snake-oil Salesman.

He is not transparent.

Especially when it involves what he's hiding behind the gold-laced curtains inside Trump Tower. What could he possibly be hiding? A pot of gold? Cow manure? Unflattering financial information? Whatever it is, it's well hidden and well protected.

Protected by those who have blind faith that The Donald has the power to miraculously change water into wine.

Protected by those who would tightly place their hands over their ears and take him at his word, while at the same time arguing he doesn't really mean what he says.

Protected by those who ignore his past financial and moral failings based solely on their own personal insistence that he is not a politician.

The more I hear that, the more I like politicians.

Of course, there is more.

He is a hypocrite.

"Do unto others as you would have others do unto you."

These are words that don't exist in in the world in which Donald Trump lives in his life among the most privileged and elite in America.

He demanded Hillary Clinton abolish the Clinton Foundation because he alleged she was crooked as was everything about the Clinton Foundation.

He also demanded that his own Foundation was beyond reproach and is exempt from any scrutiny whatsoever, simply because he won the presidential election.

For years, he publicly advocated that the current POTUS, Barack Obama, was not an American citizen because he was allegedly not born in Kenya.

It has been reported since (after The Donald had won the GOP nomination) that he miraculously changed his mind about President Obama. Yet, he has offered no public apology.

There is more. But I'm sure you get the picture. At least, those who have opened their eyes can see the picture clearly.

He has surrounded himself with snakes.

Not the garden variety of snakes. But highly capable dangerous snakes. Here's The Donald's plan:

Steve Bannon, the brains behind Breitbart, is now Trump's right hand man. Anyone who believes this is a good idea more than likely sees nothing wrong with The Donald being publicly endorsed by the KKK.

Sarah Palin, Veterans Affairs Secretary, is a slap in the face. Not long ago she advocated an armed bloody revolution against America. As a veteran, I just lost all hope in the country's ability to actually provide veterans with any support whatsoever.

Jeff Sessions is set to be U.S. Attorney General. He believes Civil Rights was something forced on America. He'll do his best to abolish both civil and voting rights. Sessions believes it's his duty as a "states right" advocate to get rid of any equal protection right he personally doesn't like.



Betsy DeVos, as Education Secretary, will have a simple job ... Voucher Vixen. Where the redistribution of education resources from the public sector to the private sector will be as simple as handing out coupons. Gated communities will have priority before inter-cities and rural communities when it comes to handing out education vouchers.

Why complain? It's not what the majority of voters voted for, but who cares?

To the Victor goes the spoils.

It's probably why Donald Trump loves to Tweet:

Remove the citizenship of Americans who burn the American Flag in protest.

Appoint Nigel Farage as Ambassador to the United States.

It's not fair for anyone to protest against him.

What do you think? Is Donald Trump a snake-oil salesman who has sold the country a fatal concoction? Or is he a venomous snake in the grass ... with a strong instinct to sink his poisonous fangs into the nation's most vulnerable parts?

Or is he both?