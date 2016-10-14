Donald Trump: Would-be Messiah or Malevolent Madman?

Donald Trump insists that he is the only individual in the entire universe who can solve all of America's problems. That he and he alone is solely qualified to get the job done.

Apparently, he considers himself to be mankind's greatest creation to ever exist in his own evolved reality.

He alleges to know more about fighting the terrorist organization ISIS than American general officers. So much more, according to him, he will fire them all once he's sworn into office.

It's simply because they're all too incompetent to work with him. They were appointed to their current military positions by President Obama which automatically makes them ignorant and incompetent.

Perhaps, The Donald is getting his "combating terrorists" advice from his good friend and role model Vladimir Putin. After all, they are both the sole members of their own two-man admiration society.

In addition, Donald Trump's skills as a successful businessman will help to guide America into a new Golden Age of Prosperity.

He has personally filed bankruptcy on at least four different occasions. His management skills in leading America into bankruptcy is just what the nation requires. If anyone can bankrupt America, Trump is more than qualified for the job.

Nothing could possibly highlight an extremely successful businessman's qualifications more than his ability to actually file for bankruptcy. Repeatedly.

Couple his supreme business acumen with his education plans for higher learning, and what would the country get? Trump University, or course.

The Trump University model should be replicated nationwide. It's the right tool that's absolutely necessary to help fight literacy and critical thinking. It's curriculum is specifically designed to ensure the uneducated remain uneducated.

Trump himself has said that he loves the uneducated. Does that also mean it's stupid to love Trump?

As a successful businessman, The Donald has advocated abolishing the legal minimum wage requirement. On the other hand, he has also refused to pay money he owed to contractors and others

Fact or fiction? Is The Donald a uniter or divider?

He has said disgustingly horrible things about women and minorities. Is it simply lock room talk or something far more sinister?

Trump has been sued thousands of times. That's worth repeating ... thousands of times. As a result, he has repeated paid fines for engaging in unfair labor practices and racial discrimination. He didn't want blacks and other minorities living in apartments he owned.

He has a great. An absolutely great relationship with blacks, Mexicans, American Muslims, and other minorities.

He has always had a great relationship. Only recently, through a surrogate, he admitted that President Obama was born in the United States.

Of course, he never apologized to President Obama personally. But it doesn't matter. The only thing that now matters is the great relationship he now has with blacks and other minorities. Trump is great. They are great. Everything is great.

Although there's a boatload of evidence The Donald has engaged in misogyny and racism, it's not his fault. He didn't invent misogyny or racism.

He's only doing what others have done. Besides, as long as he can blame others, it's completely unfair to hold him responsible for his own behavior.

At least, that's the message The Donald is trying to convey to those who support him. Shooting someone on 5th Ave is no problem for a Trump supporter. As long as "Mr. Trump" doesn't accident shoot himself. But even if he does, it would be logical to blame it on anyone other than "Mr. Trump."

Donald Trump is the only honest politician in the entire world. He's not PC. He just wants everyone to completely ignore his imperfections while shining the brightest spotlight possible on everyone else's imperfections.

It doesn't matter who the spotlight is on. As long as it's the Clintons ... or Obama ... or Paul Ryan ... or the GOP, etc. It doesn't matter. As long as Trump's not held accountable for his own actions ... all is good.

When it comes to comparing the movement Trumps leading to another infamous historical movement, the similarities are remarkable.

Trump's supporters also support Hitler's views:

Of course, Trump has also used some of the very tactics used by Hitler himself:

All propaganda has to be popular and has to accommodate itself to the comprehension of the least intelligent of those whom it seeks to reach.

In the end, American voters will either vote for Donald Trump or not.