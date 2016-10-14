WTF? I'm an Admin?

I've never alleged to be the brightest bulb in the room. Nor have I ever claimed to be the sharpest knife in the drawer.

But for whatever the reasons, my shortcomings weren't held against me. Despite my inability to chew gum and walk at the same time, cobaltblue decided to convince alJizzerror to make me an Admin in SiN.

I must admit. I was surprised. But not one time did I have any doubt about the decision they had made.

After all, cobalt is flawless and never make mistakes. Everything she does is absolutely perfect.

I'm not kissing up to cobalt here. I just saying what's true. If I screw SiN up by making selfish and or bad Admin decisions, she'll fire my ass. No questions asked.

Of course, alJizzerror wouldn't object. He believes in the concept or an open and transparent venue for uncensored discussion.

Both al and cobalt are dedicated to making Newsvine a better and enjoyable experience for everyone. Both are also extremely intelligent and have unmatched senses of humor.

It impossible for me to trust someone who doesn't have a sense of humor. Especially when it comes understanding that satire isn't simply about insulting others.

Or that humor can be offensive without offending. This is often a very difficult concept for some to understand.

The membership of SiN understands the concept. There are a few nonmembers who "get" it. Yet they are some who fail to understand the concept of humor when it comes to satire.

This is why I try to keep everything simple.

Either comments are fact or opinion. Or they're neither, which is a grey area, where darkness usually reigns supreme.

The darkness is where trolls, reregs, and bullies are lurking. It's where poop-flingers, brick throwers, and those who engage in personal attack and harassment lie in wait.

I don't enjoy walking down the dark alleys. But as an Admin I have no choice. I accepted the job. It's part of the responsibility I've been entrusted.

Do I try to appease everyone? Of course not. It's simply not possible.

Do I try to intentionally offend anyone? No. Although it's impossible not to.

I've been around for a while. Off and on mostly. I've always enjoyed reading the comments that have been posted.

Whether I agree or not, some of the comments have been eye-opening. For example, viners have shared some of their own personal stories. Stories which have involved rape, physical abuse by spouses, and sexual abuse by family members.

I have cried at some of the stories. I also laughed when appropriate. More often than not, I've realized the people sitting behind their computer screens aren't just anonymous uses who should be abused or insulted simply because someone chooses to do so.

I know. There are some here who will tell me, "I'm taking this shit too seriously."

Of course, everything can't be taken seriously. But some things must be taken seriously.

It's why the CoH/UA/ToS exist. To separate permissible behavior from what's impermissible. Admins in different Nations use different interpretations when it involves rules enforcement. I'm not making any judgment against anyone.

But here are the facts.

For me, I don't delete CoH violations. Except for advertisements or the posting of personal identifiers, i.e., real names (posted by someone other than the user), personal addresses, etc. This is also what's practiced by all SiN Admins.

This is why Dave will never have to take time out of his extremely busy work schedule to "restore" comments that have been deleted in this Nation. No need. Comments aren't deleted in SiN unless there's an absolute valid reason.

I also never block anyone with providing an explanation and or warning before doing so. Never. This is also a routine SiN Admin practice.

Nor will I block any Nation from participating on my articles (like the one here). Never. No matter what.

These are the facts. Here's an opinion.

No one enjoys being "blocked." And no one enjoys being blocked or given a warning by me. Unless, of course, they're either baiting me to warn or block them as a means of trying to label me a hypocrite. Which is no problem. I'm willing grant special requests.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Spinning the truth doesn't make an opinion fact. Especially when other independently minded individuals are paying attention and can discern the difference between fact and opinion ... and a lie and the truth.

Before I end, I must give a shout out to JenCelli. She's the consummate professional.

There's no one on the 'Vine who cares more about make it successful. A place where opposing ideas can be freely exchanged. She's also an expert when it comes to mentally dueling others with her razor sharp wit.

I'm currently lobbying for her and cobalt to engage in a wet Tee Shirt duel where everyone participating will be a winner.