I'm not referring to anyone who self-identifies as one of Trump's deplorable supporters.

His deplorable supporters are simply the unapologetic members of specific non-mainstream demographics and assorted hate groups.

Anti-LGBT.

Bigots.

Racists.

White Supremacists.

Misogynists.

Anti-Semitism.

Alt-Right.

You know. The "Breitbart" types.

Nor am I referring to any of The Donald's entrenched "hypocrites" faction. Logic is nonexistent when it comes to a loyal Trump hypocrite.

His hypocrites will support him no matter what.

When it comes to the Breitbart types and his devoted hypocrites, Trump knows exactly who they are because ...

These are his most loyal voters.

So, then, just who are Trump's Chumps?

They are the gullible and wishy-washy voters. Those who change their minds regarding their voting decisions faster than the wind changes direction.

They are the voters who are mesmerized by the slogan "Make America Great Again" while failing to understand that America never stopped being great.

They are the voters who laud Trump as being the greatest businessman of modern times while consciously ignoring the magnitude of his colossal business failures.

They are the voters who passionately desire to try something new by embracing the old and outdated failed ideas of the past.

They are the voters who have faith they can stick their hands in the mouth of a lion and nothing bad will happen.

Why? The lion has convinced them the lion is no longer a lion. That the lion is no longer a lion because the lion has "softened" its image.

Illusion is more important than reality when it comes to Trump's Chumps.

Trump knows this. Trump's Chumps do not.

I know. What about Hillary Clinton?

Of course, asking such a question ... right here ... right now ... is indicative of the need, for those who ask, to open their eyes to reality.

The reality is that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are not the same. Nor are those who vote for them the same.

The difference between the voters, as well as the candidates, is like night and day.