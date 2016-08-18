Why I would never vote for Donald Trump

I'm specifically talking about me and no one else.

Also, I'm not trying to convince anyone not to vote for him. Nor am I making a case for his political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

I'm simply stating why I would never vote for The Donald. Starting with ...

He's a Birther.

For me, Birthers are among the most insane of all conspiracy theorists. Worse than those who would allege to having rode the Loch Ness Monster. Or anyone claiming to have had dinner at the home of the Abominable Snowman.

It also doesn't help a Birther like The Donald's credentials when he is a close friend with National Enquirer CEO David Pecker. Nor is his credibility enhanced when he hires Breitbart News CEO Stephen Bannon to help as a staffer on his campaign.

Using conspiracies and propaganda as tools to win an election is like a slimy snake slithering its way through worm-infested rotten apples at the bottom of a barrel.

Not my idea of what a POTUS candidate should represent. Yet, this is exactly what The Donald represents.

He embraces bigotry.

Perhaps it's possible to get away with name calling on internet sites that blatantly permit it. But for me, it's something presidential candidates should never publicly engage.

Yet, it's something that Trump unapologetically does. Repeatedly. He called Rosie ODonnell a " fat pig." And some actually laughed about it. Not me.

I don't find his name calling funny. Nor do I find it funny when he embraces known racists, bigots, and misogynists.

David Duke, a former KKK Grand Wizard, endorsed him. Trump is also reported to follow other known white supremacists on social media.

He has also hired the fired Roger Ailes, the former head of Fox News to help with his campaign. Ailes is alleged to have sexually harassed female employees at Fox News.

Trump has defended Ailes against all allegations. In the meantime, Trump himself is facing a rape allegation lawsuit.

No. I will never vote for Trump.

He is a hypocrite.

Trump uses the term "Crooked Hillary." But he steadfastly refuses to release his own tax records. Nor will he publicly explain the details surrounding his Trump University problems.

After all, he is a successful billionaire businessman. Something which highlights his resume, and lauds his ability and experience to Make America Great Again.

Disregarding the fact that he previously filed four bankruptcy actions and is currently facing over 3500 ongoing lawsuits.

Like many hardcore ideological sycophants, The Donald alleges Democrats only use black people for votes. He claims he will do better. But he has never personally accepted an invitation to speak at any meeting with black organizations. Nor has he ever personally visited any black community.

He is also a draft dodger who has repeated insulted military heroes and their families. He has absolutely no respect for former POW John McCain.

Donald Trump can reboot his campaign all he wants. I think for myself. And I will never vote for for him. Never. Fuck Trump.