Defending the Indefensible Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump is a reality television celebrity and self-made megalomaniac.

There is nothing he will not do to market his name brand. Nothing. Even run for the Office of the President of the United States.

It's all about marketing his name brand. His name brand is what makes Trump ... Trump.

On the other hand, his rabid supporters will do everything in their power when it comes to defending his absurdity and lunacy. Everything except publicly acknowledge that such absurdity and lunacy actually exist.

His supporters will throw conspiratorial bull's poop at anyone who has the audacity to criticize the only man in the entire universe who has the God-given powers to Make America Great Again. As far as they are concerned, he's pure perfection.

It's why his personal character and flawless qualities are so endearing to them.

Ignore his stupidity. Check. Ignore his lies. Check. Blame others for his behavior. Check. Close their eyes and hope his sordid past will somehow miraculously disappear. Check.

But his rabid, hardcore supporters will never discuss the Real Donald Trump. The same Donald Trump everyone else sees.

The unapologetic man who has no problem expressing his misogyny, bigotry, and unfettered ignorance.

Let's start with his publicly stated personal opinions regarding military veterans. The Donald said former POW John McCain was no war hero because he got caught while fighting for our country during the War in Vietnam.

Which also means, according to The Donald, all American POWs from all wars get no respect from him when it comes to sacrificing for their country. Because they all got caught and spent time in POW camps.

I keep holding my breath, hoping that he doesn't ever go so far off the mentally-deficient reservation, he would say those who actually died in combat weren't heroes.

After all, using his logic. Everything is perfect when it comes to war. Simply because he says so.

He also held a press conference and blatantly lied about personally donating a million dollars to a veterans organization. It's a fact that he lied about it.

Will any Trump supporter have the courage to defend his views of John McCain and his blatant misrepresentation of donating money to a veterans organization? Can he be defended without engaging in deflection, projection, or obfuscation?

Or is his behavior indefensible?

There is much which Trump has stated that's indefensible. It would be too time-consuming to list all of his absurdities.

But his plan to build a wall on the American-Mexican border cannot be overlooked.

He has stated he loves Mexicans. Especially the Mexican immigrants who work for him on his properties.

Yet, he has said that Mexican immigrants are rapists and murderers. And that he will force Mexico to pay for the wall he will build to keep Mexicans from entering the United States.

Which begs the question. Doesn't the Mexican government have a say in being forced to pay for Trump's wall?

Of course not. As far as The Donald is concerned, the Mexican government is just as biased against him as a federal judge of Mexican heritage would be in hearing any one of 3500 lawsuits currently circulating though the American judicial system that have been filed against him.

That is the spin The Donald has spun. Spin which keeps spinning.

Can anyone rationally defend Trump's outlandish spin without spinning it any further?

If so, then by all means, please do.

How difficult can it be when it comes to defending the indefensible.