Obama Derangement Syndrome sufferers have serious incurable problems

First, Obama Derangement Syndrome sufferers don't like black people.

They will never admit it, but they don't. Never have. Never will.

Secondly, they don't like white people or anyone who are intelligent and have the compassion to treat others, including black people, with the respect and dignity all human beings deserve.

ODS sufferers describe such behavior as white guilt. Especially when it involves the political and cultural relationships between blacks and whites.

They could never see themselves being part of any such political or cultural relationship, and consider blacks to be nothing more than government slaves.

If they could, they would ban the word African when used as an adjective to describe an American. They would also ban African Americans from America if it was possible.

I'm not exaggerating. Just ask the KKK and other white supremacist groups that suffer from ODS.

Thinks about it. Obama has never been capable of ever doing anything correct in an ODS sufferer's mind. If he was a broken clock, according to them, he would never be correct. Not even two times a day.

It's not just the KKK and white supremacists who believe this, it's a belief shared by all ODS sufferers.

I know. Some will say I calling them racists and bigots. I'm not. But if the proverbial shoe fits, then by all means, they are free to put in on and wear it.

I'm not responsible for how anyone thinks or behaves. So, no one should blame for for their own pent-up anger ... or ignorance.

An individual working at a recycling operation voluntarily provided me with some unsolicited information about Obama once. He asked if I was a homeowner and immediately stated then Obama planned to raise my taxes.

I sarcastically responded that I was more concerned about the Tea Party members on the county commission who suffered from ODS raising my property taxes than Obama.

He never stopped criticizing Obama. My words went in one ear and out his other ear. He didn't hear one word I had said.

But that's what happens to ODS sufferers who religiously listen to the propaganda that broadcast by Rush Limbaugh and Fox News. They are mentally incapable of hearing what others are saying.

Criticizing Fox News is sacrilegious when it comes to ODS sufferers.

Black Lives matter is a terrorist group. Obama did nothing to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, it was W's plan which worked in the end. Obama ordering U.S. Navy Seals to rescue Captain Phillips from pirates only made matters worse.

Obama is weak. Obama is a dictator. Obama is a racist. Obama is the worst POTUS in history.

Why? Because ODS enablers know that the vast majority of ODS sufferers don't like black people. Especially President Obama.

Of course, ODS sufferers are seriously in deep denial when it comes to their own self-inflicted hatred and bigotries.

So deep in denial that they are extremely angry and resentful that it's no longer politically correct for them to use the "N" word. And they will vehemently insist. If they can't use the "N" word, no one must be permitted to use it.

Actually no one's stopping them. There are numerous internet sites designed and dedicated specifically to calling President Obama the "N" word. Which also allows the expressed usage of vile racial slurs directed at black people.

Of course, ODS sufferers are blinded by their own racial hatred and can't see what others are clearly seeing. This is why they subconsciously refuse to look at themselves in a mirror. They will not like what they see.