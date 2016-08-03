Donald Trump. Can you be trusted to be POTUS?

This question isn't for Hillary Clinton. It's for you. And only for you, Donald.

I know. There are some who will vote for you simply because they either hate or don't trust Hillary.

For example, a young woman in a cable network news interview said she was far more experienced to be POTUS than you.

But also said she refused to vote for her because Hillary has never admitted any criminal wrongdoing in the alleged "email scandal."

According to the young woman, she will vote for you only because she doesn't trust Hillary. However, the young woman's decision to vote for you doesn't address your own personal trustworthiness.

Especially when it comes to being Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Services.

You have publicity stated that John McCain, a POW during the Vietnam War, was no hero. That heroes don't get caught when bravely fighting to defend our country.

You also stated that you personally donated one million dollars to a veterans organization. This was later proved to be a lie. And you have also brutally attacked the loved ones of an Army officer who lost his life in the service of our great country.

Is your behavior, in regards to your treatment of veterans and their families described here, indicative of what you mean by Make America Great Again?

Can you be trusted not to insult the very same men and women who you would have the power to order into the face of death during combat operations?

Some of your supporters have argued your will change your "tone" if elected. But will changing your "tone" change your already entrenched erratic behavior?

For lack of a better way to say this, your "tone" could be described as that of a batshit crazy lunatic.

Your rants have included calling women pigs. Making fun of the physically impaired. And bullying everyone who had the audacity to disagree or criticize you.

As POTUS, you will have an ever bigger stage to rant. Do you remember how you attacked a federal judge whose court had jurisdiction of one of your 3500 lawsuits?

How will you respond as POTUS? After all, the lawsuits you are involved include everything from RICO allegations regarding your failed Trump University business venture to rape allegations by Jane Doe when she was a 13-year old girl?

Can you be trusted not to be the head of an organized crime syndicate or a pedophile?

Your four bankruptcy filings and refusal to release your tax records are only overshadowed by the unwavering and zealous support of those who will vote for you. No matter what.

But that still doesn't answer the question of your trustworthiness. Not Hillary Clinton's trustworthiness. But your trustworthiness, Donald.

You were emphatic in stating you will build a wall on the American-Mexican border and force Mexico to pay for it. Were you serious?

Of course, it's what your die-hard supporters want. And it's what they expect you to do. Can you be trusted to deliver?

The question remains. Can you be trusted to be POTUS?