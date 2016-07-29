Election 2016: How do we get from here to there?

... without opening our eyes.

It is easy to keep our eyes closed when asleep. But it is impossible to see or know what we are doing when our eyes are closed. Or what is actually happening around us.

Perhaps some voters among us would rather keep their eyes closed. That way it is easier to conceal the truth from themselves.

And what is the truth? The truth is simple. Either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.

No. It will not be anyone else. Not Bernie Sanders. Not Jill Stein. Not me. Not you. It will be either Hillary or The Donald.

Like it or not. It is what it is.

Which begs the question. How do we get from here to there?

... without seeing the misogyny that is involved.

I know. Men are better equipped to lead than women. The Bible says women should never be placed in positions over men.

Women are weak, men are strong.

Of course, this is all nonsense. I know it. And most of you know it.

But, unfortunately, not everyone knows this ... or accepts it to be the truth or reality. They will never vote for a woman just because she's a woman.

Why? Your guess is as good as mine.

Hillary Clinton is demonized for staying in her marriage after the Monica Lewinsky scandal. There are some who even hold her entirely responsible for the scandal taking place.

Yet, Donald Trump is given a free pass for his involvement in his own personal extramarital affairs.

Have we forgotten? One of The Donald's future wives, at the time, Marla Maples, was living down the hall from his family. In an apartment he was paying for while still married to his first wife. No problem. The Donald is trustworthy. He has never cheated anyone.

Hillary is alleged by many to be a lying sociopath and a convicted criminal. Of course, she has only been convicted as an imaginary criminal in a kangaroo court of public opinion.

On the other hand, The Donald has filed for bankruptcy four times. He's the perfect businessman. Flawless in every aspect.

He has also been sued more times than any candidate who has ever sought the office of POTUS in the history of the Republic. The Donald is the epitome of perfection when it comes to leading by example.

But when it comes to the election in November, does the view of Hillary as a woman and The Donald as a man drastically differ?

When a man like Trump behaves like a bully is he politically rewarded? Is an assertive woman like Hillary punished because of her intellectual thinking skills?

How can gender bias be overcome? Or can it?

... without being honest.

Will we vote for the best candidate for POTUS, regardless of gender, personal biases, or the noise created by any propaganda machine? Or will our votes be cast for a candidate strictly because of hate or for partisan ideological reasons?

The question remains, how do we get from here to there?