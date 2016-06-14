Of course, this article is not about what you may think. I'm not complaining about echo chambers or evil-doers. Instead, I'm rejoicing in the fact that both exist.

I might be an evil-doer myself. Operating in an echo chamber where I'm speaking so loudly I can't even hear what the fuck I'm saying to myself.

You know what I mean. Without evil-doer Darth Vader, Star Wars would never have been made into a believable porn parody. Especially when it comes to turning an evil-doer into an unabashed hero and naked real-life action celebrity.

Damn. I'm getting shit fucked up here. Let me get back on track. Which is something that echo chambers and evil-doers usually fail to do.

Then too, who decides if I'm on the right track or not? I know. It's all in the eyes of the fucking beholder.

This is why I can never agree with anyone. The opinions of others simply do not matter. And their comments always piss me off.

That is why I say, fuck what anyone has to say. What I say have to say is far more important anyway.

My views and opinions are superior to everything that has ever been published or will be published. There can be no other way.

Fox News always confirms what I think. If they fail to do so, then fuck them. My thinking remains confirmed because I say so. I do not have to listen to anyone other than my fucking self.

And no. I'm never wrong because I'm always right. If you don't believe me, all you have to do is ask me.

I will never lie. Unless lying makes me look bad. Then it's on. Just like being at an Obama reelection party, attended by Birthers from everywhere. Including the ones who have publicly denied being one.

Do not get angry at me any of you disgruntled partisan-minded people. I realize it's difficult to keep your cool.

But what the fuck do you expect from an article that's tagged satire? Me to pull punches? Seriously?

And it will always happen. Without hesitation, someone will always think to themselves, "Did he just say what the fuck I think he said?" Then my ass will be in deep shit.

So fucking deep that someone will want to tie weighs around my ankles and throw me down the deepest well available.

But fuck it. All is good when all ends well. That's what I have always been told.

Speaking of "well." It's a concept which vividly reminds me of echo chambers. An echo chamber is like a water where water is drawn from it.

Sometimes the well is empty because there's no water in it. But when water is in it, it's always contaminated.

It's so contaminated it's not fit to drink. Or wash your hands in it. Or offer it to your sworn enemies.

But that's what makes an echo chamber an echo chamber. The bacteria in it makes it unhealthy to consume.

If one was to look very closely at a bucket of water drawn from an echo chamber, they would find snakes, dead rats, and vultures. Along with all the other vermin, of course.

I don't know how all these exotic animals ended up down in the well. Do you? But they are there nonetheless.

Do not blame me for them being there. I like both echo chambers and animals. But not that fucking much.

By the way. Before anyone interprets what I have written as being literal and takes it personally, go out and look for your sense of humor. Clearly it has run away. Probably because it was being abused and not properly used.

Either that or someone's still riding on the "short bus." I'm not saying who. But do not let it be you.

Get in touch with your sense of humor ... if you ever had one. Lighten up. Trust me. It will help you and the rest of us live longer.