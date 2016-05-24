Satire in Newsvine (SiN) House Party

It's time for a SiN house party. There's a need to take a time-out from all the stupidity and nonsense that's happening on the Vine.

It's time to stop the brick throwing ... finger-pointing ... spitting in the wind ... spitting in the faces of others. Enough of the bullshit. It's time to have some unapologetic adult Newsvine fun.

If you're thin-skinned, it's probably best you skip the party. The possibility of you interpreting "snark" as a personal attack is much greater than someone who actually knows better. You might not agree to disagree. So, if you're not good when it comes to cooking up jokes, it's best to stay out of the kitchen.

This is a BYOB party. Bring Your Own Brains.

I'm sure there are some who are willing to share their brains with you. But the more brains that are brought to the party the better. Borrowing a brain off someone is much difference than borrowing a cigarette from them. Besides, borrowing someone else's brain could be far more hazardous to one's health.

Speaking of brains. I would love to put the brains of alJizzerror, cobaltblue, and Jen Celli together in a pipe and smoke it. Imagine what a rush that would be. My IQ would become immeasurable ... higher than infinitely possible. Damn straight. Let's get this party started.

When it comes to getting high, a SiN party can't happen with SiNners. Someone has to be responsible for creating the necessary hellish devilishness when a party's going on.

Of course, SiNners are a diverse group of open-minded intellects. Who are among the most wittiest anywhere when it comes to humor and satire.

But everyone is invited to the party. Regardless of who they are ... or what they may think.

All nations and viners are welcome. I don't have any nation blocked. Nor will I ever block any nation. Neither do I have any viner on ignore via Newsvine's "ignore" feature. If I really needed to ignore a viner, I'll simply ignore them. As long as they're not peeing in the punch bowl. I don't know about anyone else, but it would be impossible to ignore something that disgusting.

So, if you are a would-be party pooper, stop complaining and come to the party and have some fun. You're welcome to participate too.

But if you are simply a designated party crasher. I would suggest you read SiN's Bio and Bylaws first. This is an "open" party. Where any form of joke, sarcasm, and ridicule is not only allowed, but encouraged. However, the CoH still rules.

I realize this may be confusing to some and present a dilemma to others. But that's only because of your well-practiced mental laziness. A little effort is required when it comes to putting on your "thinking caps" and actually "thinking." Trust me. Thinking is not that difficult once you try it.

This is definitely a party where thinking is required. Thinking should be thought of as a positive, not a negative.

This house party is one where fun is more important than experiencing hopelessness and the need to feel frustrated. Where intelligence outweigh the urge to blindly spew insults. Where the seriousness of having fun is greater than anyone's rigidly entrenched self-centered ego.

If you like satire. This is a party you'll enjoy participating. If you are skilled in the art of sarcasm, your skills will liven up the party.

If your wit is encompassed by wisdom, you'll understand that the most intelligent people among us are those who relish the concept of humor ... not hate. It's also difficult to understand at times why some people lack a sense of humor. Perhaps, it's because they are missing what's known as a "funny bone." Or just maybe, their "funny bone" hasn't been located yet.

As stated earlier, if you're thin-skinned, it's probably best you not participate. Because there's nothing off the table when it comes to satire in this article. Public figures are fair game.

As are "Yo Mamma" jokes. Those who are familiar with playing "The Dozens" know exactly what I'm talking about. Those who aren't familiar with "The Dozens" probably should wait outside in their cars ... while their dates enjoy the SiN house party.

So, let 'er rip ... and make sure the party roars with laughter and fun ... if you're into partying SiN "adults-only" fun style.

After all, ain't no part like a SiN house party.