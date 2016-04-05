The snake in the grass is an experienced internet predator. It feeds off the attention it’s given by other users.

It has no problem sinking its poisonous fangs anywhere it can, causing as much malicious mischief as possible. Then it will crawl back into its hidden lair, joyfully celebrating its disruptive victories.

It’s a cycle that’s always repeated. Over and over again.

You have met the snake in the grass. It crawls around you all the time virtually unnoticed.

Sometimes it may agree with you. Other times it will insult or attack your comments. Always working its secret agenda. To deceive and disrupt.

This is a snake which can be rather charming. In a stupid and or ignorant kind of way. That is its secret method of surviving. It nourishes off the empathy of others.

Those who will think it is only a comical or harmless creature. A creature to pitied and not punished.

The snake in the grass is the ultimate potential destroyer. It seeks to destroy the credibility of others. Its mission is to make a mockery of the entire forum upon which it slithers by injecting its poisonous rhetoric. As often and as much as possible.

The snake has honed its disruptive skills by participating on other internet sites. Sites which despise the civility required of sites like Newsvine and others.

The civility of such sites threatens the chaos and disruption enjoyed by this snake. Make no mistake. The snake wants to keep users from realizing their common goals.

Their common dreams and aspirations. From working together. From laughing together.

The snake in the grass doesn’t believe in common ground. It only understands deceit and maliciousness. It is also extremely conning and an incredible liar. When considering all things, it is a snake, after all.

It usually hides among its prey by pretending to be something it is not. It will use gender, race, or anything else to disguise itself as the conniving charlatan it really is.

Its continued existence depends on others not recognizing it for what it really is … a snake in the grass. It often thinks others are too stupid to notice its inability to be factual and truthful. Or it actually believes that others actually support its malicious and disruptive agenda.

I don’t know about anyone else. But I don’t want the poisonous snake in the grass sleeping in bed with me. Nor do I want it sleeping in bed with my neighbors. Do you?

The only way to deal with the snake is to chop its head off. Quickly and cleanly.

Of course, the snake in the grass will argue that I’m talking about anyone who disagrees with me. That’s the snake’s logic. Its way to try to keep hidden. A mask it uses to hide behind.

The snake in the grass will bite anyone in the back who doesn’t support its malicious agenda. It immensely enjoys its own self-serving pleasure of dividing and conquering. No matter how. Or what it takes.

Be aware. And be warned. It is a snake in the grass, after all. The most consummate and conniving con artist on the internet.