Viners Lessons on Live and Let Live

The first lesson Viners could learn is that everyone have the exact same privileges.

I know that you will immediately disagree me. That what I'm saying is not true.

It doesn’t really matter whether it’s true or not. Even if it is true, what can you do about it?

Other than complain. Who’s listening? Your computer screen?

The key is to let it go. Whether someone is receiving special privileges or is the teacher’s pet, it’s beyond your control.

The only important things that objectively matter are if you’re being treated fairly and equitably. That’s what matters most.

The second lesson to learn is also important. Become aware of the rules. Some are unclear. It’s critical to know how to play the game by following the rules. I’m not talking about “playing mind games.” But knowing what the rules actually are and knowing how to apply them.

For example, Admins have the authority to delete and block. The CoH requires an explanation is given for deletions, but not for blocks.

If you are deleted and no explanation is given, there is nothing wrong with you asking for an explanation. If you don’t receive an answer, whether reasonable or not, move on. Let it go. Avoid conflict and you will avoid any unneeded stress.

Which brings me to lesson three. Try to be a part of the solution and not the problem.

Example. Authors shouldn’t admonish members of any Nation in a discussion in their Nation, and them immediately block that Nation from continuing to participate in the seed/article. I fully understand that authors have the right to block.

But when it comes to admonishing others such behavior is insensitive and callous. And leads to eternal conflict. Conflict should be avoided whenever possible.

An assistant police chief once told me something that is relevant here. He told me about his department’s policy for writing traffic tickets. The policy officers had to follow was, “if you’re going to write a ticket, then write the ticket, never lecture the driver.”

Avoid conflict. Of course, this leads me to lesson four. Lecturing.

If you’re not an Admin and you accuse someone of violating the CoH, guess what? You just violated the CoH yourself. It’s called inflaming the situation.

It’s not your responsibility to lecture others about the CoH. Your only responsible is to report violations when you see them. Nothing else.

It’s always best to stay away from conflict if possible. It’s also a good idea to stay away from any comment that appears inflammatory, and could probably lead to slap fighting and brick throwing.

The key is not to lecture and stay away from finger pointing and making self-serving excuses.

What I’m talking about here is the overly used “they do it too” alibi. That is, the “no one is doing anything no one else is not doing” patented talking point excuse. Are you responsible for they? Or are you responsible for you and only you? Think about it.

Let live. If you don’t agree with something or someone, take ownership. Be personally responsible for your behavior. Don’t include others in your “educational” lectures. Be responsible for you. You are not obligated to be responsible for anyone else.

There are many other lessons to be learned. But lesson five is the most important for me.

Do not engage in vindictiveness and vengeance.

If someone blocks you from their seeds and Nations don’t respond in kind. Be courteous and generous. Invite and encourage them to participate in articles and seeds you are responsible, and to comment in Nations where you belong.

If your articles and seeds are collapsed by unknown entities, don’t hold grudges. Keep moving forward. Never backward. The only person with the power to stop you is you.

If someone takes your comments out of context, belittles you, or labels you. Let it go. You know exactly who you are and where you stand. In the end, it doesn’t actually matter what others think of you.

You will continue to remain who you are and will still be standing where you stand. Vindictiveness and vengeance cannot change you. Unless you succumb to it. Do not.

My purpose here is not to try to persuade anyone of anything. I don’t have the power. Even if I did I wouldn’t try. I’m only responsible for me. No one else.

I’m simply attempting to do what Newsvine was designed to do, i.e., “Get Smarter Here.”

When it comes to the “Lessons of Live and Let Live,” I’ve definitely learned and gotten smarter in the process.

It's up to everyone to individually learn the required lessons they want to incorporate into their own behavior. It's a journey which can only be walked alone.