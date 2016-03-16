Blocking, Deletions, and Collapsing ... Why Me?

There is a saying, "to each his own." But what that really means for some people is "what I own is mine and what you own is also mine."

I'm not talking about property. Well not property in the physical sense. I'm talking about our creative ideas and how we express them. Whether in writing or verbally.

I recently wrote an article, Why I Worship the Goddesses, and it was removed. Gone. Disappeared. It was satire. Humor. Funny, I thought.

In my mind, publishing the article was a fun way for NV to get away from the seemingly endless divisiveness and engage in some satire.

A way to get away from slap fights, vindictiveness, and finger-pointing. A way to get away from the stress.

Perhaps fun is not something NV is prepared to engage. Just maybe divisiveness is more important than laughing. Arguing is more important than smiling. Vindictiveness is more important that being honest.

Who knows? I don't.

But I do know this. I will not become bitter. Or vindictive. Or change. I will not succumb to the pettiness, childishness, and hypocrisy.

We all sit behind computer screens in anonymity ... engaging others ... for different reasons. Sometimes honesty is the motive, and sometimes not. It is not up to me to judge. Nor would I if I could.

The bottom line is either we engage in hypocrisy or we will not. I will not.

I will continue to treat all fairly. Whether I have been blocked or I am currently blocked by them or not.

Life is too short to participate in shadowy conspiracies. Life is too short for the moronic nonsense. Life is too short not to "do unto others as you would have others do unto you." Life is too short to hate others.

As a Nation Admin, I will never delete or block out of vindictiveness. As a member of NV, I will never participate in collapsing anyone's seed or article.

If I behaved otherwise, I'd be a hypocrite.