Five Reasons I Like Newsvine

Before I give my reasons, I must admit something personal when it comes to how I want to be perceived and/or received by others here.

On one hand, I really, really care. On the other hand, I absolutely don't give a shit. The good thing is I'm ambidextrous. The bad thing is I don't know which hand is which.

Which brings me to my five reasons for liking Newsvine:

1. alJizzerror. He's the most stand-up, straight-up individual on the Vine. His sense of humor is unmatched.

Most of his many ardent critics respect his honesty. Even when he punches them in the face with the truth, it doesn't seem to deter their respect for him. It's probably because he's not mean-spirited.

This is also why cobaltblue and JenCelli are both willing to do anything to please him. Without alJizzerror, the Vine would wither away and die.

2. cobaltblue. Everyone needs a secret lover. Someone no one knows about. Especially your significant other ... or your secret lover herself. If you haven't guessed yet. That's why she's called a secret lover.

She's my secret lover ... and the secret lover of every other warm-bloodied, romantically-inclined, and testosterone-filled Viner here. Especially those who have fell victim to her alluring and seductive charms.

She's number two on my list. But number one in my heart.

3. Tyler. The CEO of Newsvine Community. Of course, I'm specifically referring to the old Tyler. Not the new Tyler ... the one who surfaced after the launch of the new Newsvine.

I'm talking about the Tyler who made Newsvine an entertaining experience. CoH violators and reregs didn't stand a chance.

He would figuratively swat CoH violators and reregs like flies, while unapologetically ridiculing them at the same time. The old Tyler was worthy of high praise and honor by all SiNners and Viners alike. The old Tyler is my reason number 3.

4. Friends. Vlad's dog is my longest active friend here. He was one of the very first Viners I met when I joined the Vine.

Joseph Westfall is currently one of my best friends. He's from wild and wonderful West Virginia.

I revealed both as friends because I'm sure they don't mind. Both have thick skin, and are not easily embarrassed. I can't say the same for my other friends. Especially some of my right-leaning friends.

They would never compromise, cooperate, or admit to being my friend. I consider them friends nonetheless.

5. Publish Articles. Yes, this is definitely one of the reasons I like Newsvine. It's also why I wrote this article ... because I could.

However, I'm not thrilled when I'm blocked by a Nation from commenting in my own article. On the other hand, I don't really give a shit. The good thing is I don't know which hand is responsible for me not caring.

There are many other reasons I like Newsvine. Reasons why I remain ... why I haven't left. Our lives are only good if we think they're good. Otherwise, we're probably thinking the wrong thoughts.