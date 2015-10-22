If you had the power to see into the future, would you use your power? I’m not talking about the power to change the future, but only to, at times, take a voyeuristic sneak peek.

It would be like secretly watching the exclusive preview of an upcoming movie. Unedited and without any commercial breaks.

If you decided to use your power, how would you use it? I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want to know how I died. Or how any loved one die. Including family or friends.

There are things I would be curious about. I would want to know when humans on this planet become extinct. I would also be curious to know if any of the extraterrestrial locals in our solar system or beyond were ever colonized. If intelligent life was discovered on another planet.

I would also be interested in knowing when the Yellowstone Caldera exploded. Or how catastrophic the results of the San Andreas Fault-line would actually be.

There is no doubt, you would probably decide to use your powers differently than me. Or anyone else.

But isn’t there something in the future you would be overwhelming curious about? Politics. Who the next U.S. President will be? Or the results of presidential elections in any future upcoming election?

What about the future in regards to international relations? Does Iran acquire a nuclear weapons arsenal? What happens in Syria? Israel? China? Greece?

Aren’t you just a little curious? Wouldn’t you want to know? Would you be tempted to use your power and see for yourself?

There is much information you could gain by using your power. You could virtually know any or everything.

If the common cold was cured. How technology helped advanced scientific achievement. Or if technology was responsible for the downfall of civilization.

If an ex-spouse or lover found happiness in the arms of another. Or ended up living a life of misery. If a major city was destroyed by a hurricane. The possibilities are endless.

Although you couldn’t change the future, wouldn’t you be tempted to try?

Warn an individual of impending danger or death. Notify authorities of imminent dangers, natural or otherwise. Help to correct any erroneous decision made by world leaders which would result in irreparable damage to populations all across the globe.

What about personal gain? Would you be tempted to use your power to get rich quick? Invest in the right stocks? Bet on the right outcomes? Slot machine results? Sporting events? Winning lottery numbers?

Undoubtedly, the temptation would exist. But could you resist?

The power to see into the future would be either a blessing or a curse. But if you had the power to see into the future, would you use it?

That is the question.