It is your world. You have the power to create a world of your own choosing. A world in which you would think to be perfect or close to perfect. Specifically designed to be a world you would be proud to call your own.

You have the power to create it anyway you want. What would you do? Would you, for example:

Keep things exactly the way they currently are.



Have a single world government.



Segregate nations by ideology, culture, religion, race, etc.



Implement regional economic systems.



Prohibit dissent.



Allow free elections.



Reduce the population.



Reallocate populations.



Abolish nuclear weapons.



Abolish militaries.



Permit religious freedom.



Impose civil liberty restrictions.

This is only a partial list of the things you could possibly consider. Would anything be taboo in your world? Is it possible your concept could be better that what already exists? Or better than what the future holds for the current world?

It is your world. It is your opinion. It is how you would design your world. It is up to you.