Fantasy Worlds: Sugar and Spice and Things not so Nice

There is a saying that little girls are made of sugar and spice, and everything nice. But in the worlds of fantasy, little girls sometimes grow up to be heartless killers.

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to fantasy nothing turns me on more than a ruthless female villain. The more ruthless the better.

Take Regina Mills, Once Upon a Time, for example. She’s a beautiful, hot and sexy, evil vixen. Exactly the qualities I love in my fantasy women.

She does have a soft spot in her life for love, but it’s usually overshadowed by her much darker side. The side of her I love most.

Regina will crush your heart. Just like she did her former lover Graham the sheriff, her father Henry, and a few of her unfortunate subjects. It was easy. She just reached inside their chests, pulled out their hearts, and reduced to ash by crushing.

She knows exactly how to use her hands. She’s a man’s dream come nightmare. Sometimes giving his heart willingly. Other times. Definitely not.

My heart no longer belongs to Regina. She fell in love with a married man and refused to crush his wife’s heart. She was in love. It made her soft. She crushed my heart by not crushing the wife’s heart.

Call me perverted. But I stopped watching the show because of Regina’s selfless kindness. My heart is crushed because of that. But I still love Regina. The darker side of her ruthless heart that is.

Speaking of hearts. I’m not sure if Stahma Tarr, Defiance, has one. She’s one of the most sexiest and ruthless Aliens from another world I’ve encountered lately.

Whenever I see her, I can’t help but visualize her as Gaia in Spartacus. In her infamous sensuous scene where she and Biatiatus, and his wife Lucretia were all engaged in a passion-filled threesome.

Wine pouring off nude bodies, the slurping and kissing, the uninhibited debauchery. That’s what I like about the worlds of fantasy. The stories intertwine within our imaginations in more ways than one.

Anyway, back to Stahma. She has a seductive innocence about her. She appears naïve and harmless. But that’s only the mask she wears to disguise her true self. On the inside, she’s a merciless and cold-blooded heartless killer.

She murdered her former female lover Kenya Rosewater. Of course, her husband insisted she do it. She never showed any regret about doing what she did. Nor did she hesitate to cut the throat of her daughter-in-law Christie McCawley. It appeared as if she actually enjoyed doing it.

Stahma is what makes fantasy worth watching. She does whatever it takes. No matter how risky. Spy for the enemy. Done. Betray those with whom she had lived and known. Done. No problem.

That is Stahma Tarr. Sexy and seductive. Ruthless and cold-blooded. My kind of fantasy villain of the female gender.

When it comes to the worlds of fantasy, who could be more cold-blooded than Juliette Silverton, Grimm. She began in the story as the slow and clueless girlfriend of Nick Bick Burkhart, aka, the Grimm.

Things took a catastrophe turn for the worse when the Grimm’s powers were vanquished by a Hexenbiest named Adalind Schade. This, of course, involved her having sex with him. It also required Juliette having sex with him to get his powers back.

The Grimm should be thankful to Juliette, right? Wrong. After doing her duty to help Nick get his powers back she transformed in a Hexenbiest just like Adalind. Only more powerful.

It’s not clear if she simply lost her mind after become witch, but it’s quite clear she become a hateful bitch. And that’s putting it mildly. She burned Nick’s trailer. A place where he stored all of his family heirlooms used to fight the creatures like his former girlfriend has become.

She slept with Nick’s boss, police captain Sean Renard. Trust me. No one got any sleep.

Then she tossed the bed sheets with Kenneth, in Nick’s own bed of all places, only shortly before he and his henchmen cut-off Nick’s mother’s head. Juliette was a willing participant in the beheading. She helped set it up.

Damn. How cold-blooded was that. I absolutely love it. Fantasy at its best. Of course, Juliette will not be around for the next season of Grimm. The show’s season premier takes place later this month.

I love all the worlds of fantasy when the sugar and spice characters are not part of being nice. Do you think differently? Are the female characters in the worlds of fantasy being portrayed wrongly? Or does a little more sugar and spice need to be added ... making them more naughty and nasty.