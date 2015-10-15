I woke up this morning and for some fucking reason couldn’t remember what S&P Nation stands for. The last thing I vaguely remember is having a discussion with alJizzerror.

Any discussion I have with him always involve something intellectual, scientific, or otherwise incredibly meaningful. You know what I’m talking about. Some of that mind-bending, head-blowing esoteric shit.

I don’t know if the discussion had anything to do with engaging in something risky. But perhaps, just maybe, it involved the subject of ridicule, mocking, or the use satire as a way to reward the neglected and deserving.

Could we have been discussing The Spirit and Purpose Nation?

Hell no. Not me. Never. I’d never do anything to piss the Mods off. Not in a thousand years. They actually Admin that Nation. It belongs to them.

I may not be the brightest bulb in the room. But my bulb shines bright enough not to fuck with the Mods. They have no sense of humor whatever. I don’t know what it is, but they are as serious as a fucking fatal heart attack. It’s probably because they have no hearts to begin with.

I will never mock The Spirit and Purpose Nation. I was once warned, after posting comments there, that I could be banned if I did so again. So, no I don’t fuck with them. At all. Not only do I not post anything there anymore, I’m afraid to even read comments in the Nation when I come across it.

I’m terrified of being banned from Newsvine. What would I do if I was? Sit around my computer all day, waiting for an email. Praying Newsvine will beg me to come back. Hell no. My life would be ruined forever.

Back to the serious matter at hand. WTF is S&P Nation?

Perhaps, S&P stands for Shit and Piss. Stench and Puke. Smelly and Putrid. Stink and Poop.

Or perhaps it’s: Sweet and Pretty. Serious and Progressive. Sad and Pitiful. Slow and Problematic. Stop and Prevent.

Stop and Prevent? Huh? I could see some heavy-handed Admin shit going on here. Admins spanking the unruly membership butts of its “privileged children.” On second thought, maybe the spankings are deserved.

There are other possibilities for what S&P Nation really stands for. Slick and Prick. Slam and Pop. Sick and Perverted. No, Sick and Perverted is out. It’s a behavior that’s already taken by several other Nations.

How about Seduce and Possess? That would require the Nation to be either a Succubus or Poltergeist. No, not even close. It just seems too improbable.

Moving on. School and Principal. Scholars and Politicians. Students and Playground. Hold on. Wait a minute. Students and Playground sounds promising.

Here is where the Nation’s members would always have the opportunity to fight on the playground while unsupervised. Then arguing about who’s actually breaking the rules. Recess would always be fun until someone got their feelings hurt. Most likely it would be one of the teachers.

Continuing. Stable and Proven. Slim and Prim. Snotty and Proper. Okay. Let’s try Snotty and Proper on for size.

The membership would have the selfish desire to resent nonmembers who post comments in their special place. They probably feel an overwhelming need to secure their privacy. To discuss only those matters of which are of utmost importance. Discussion in which no one else should be privy.

Fuck. I just remembered something important. alJizzerror clearly stated S&P Nation shouldn’t be mocked. That it was the most tolerate Nation on Newsvine. A model to be emulated by all others.

Sorry, alJizzerror, my apologies. It’s too fucking late. I’ve already written this satire article. At least that's what I intended it to be. I’m damn sure not going to shit-can it now.

Even if it was meant for The Spirit and Purpose Nation, so what? I’ll deny that was case … plausible deniability. Besides I can’t really remember why I wrote it ... or not.

No one is above being mocked. If anyone thinks they are, there’s an old saying: “If you think your shit doesn’t stink, you should remove your head from your ass.”

That way it will be easier for you to smell the fresh scent of humor. After all, nothing smells sweeter than the fragrance of unfiltered satire.