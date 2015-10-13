Labeling Nations

No. It’s not what you think. There's nothing bad here. This article is about me using, or trying to use, my satirical and fake marketing skills to improve the imaginary product labeling of Nations.

I’m here to amuse not to abuse anyone. But if you must, feel free to ridicule my efforts here. Honestly. Go ahead. I have thick skin and a thicker funny bone.

Anyway, here are my thoughts regarding the imaginary product labeling:

The Spirit and Purpose

Definitely the name of a church. Quiet please. Shhhh. Keep the noise down. No loud talking or shouting.

And please don’t step on anyone’s toes. If you do, you could possibly lose your membership and be permanently banned from church.

MoCowgirl Ranch House

Female blue jeans. Ordered to fit … perfectly. Small butts. Medium butts. Extra-large butts. It doesn’t matter. Men will love the butts inside of these form-fitted jeans.

Wearing these jeans when riding a horse is like riding bareback or wearing nothing at all. It’s all about your imagination. Think Lady Godiva.

Science Fiction Fanatics

Emblazoned baseball caps. What else would you expect from a bunch of super powered brains. But they aren’t the average nerdy brainy types. When attending conventions, they’re the first in the bar.

They’re also the first to climb up on a table, providing an unsolicited table dance for anyone with enough courage to watch. Not to mention, they’re wearing their baseball caps.

NoDeletesorBlocks

Antivirus. At least that’s what its officially labeled. It's actually better than any product ever marketed.

The product prevents any comment posted from being deleted or blocked. Not only can an Admin not delete or block, nor can the Mods. This product is the perfect gift for a Christmas or birthday present.

All Americans

Name of baseball team. Great pitchers. Outstanding hitters. Superb base runners. Excellent when fielding fly balls.

What more could you expect, or want? The name on their uniforms say it all … All Americans.

Democrat-Viners

Campaign paraphernalia. Here’s where you want to purchase your campaign buttons, bumper stickers, and your party car tag plates.

Other accessories associated with being a Democrat are also available. Advice for maintaining your status as a Democrat is also provided. All advice is provided free of charge of course.

Whores and Sluts

Multitude of products and service. Everything from lingerie to DVDs to private consultations.

No discretion available. If you’re not bold enough to publicly purchase the products and services, you are requested go back to your hole in the wall and remain hidden.

ButtHeads

Headgear for protecting the head. Or butts if you chose to use the headgear as a chair and sit on it. That’s what makes this product great.

No matter how hard you butt you head against something, the headgear is guaranteed to work. Unless it’s bumped against another exceptionally hard head and damaged. Then all guarantees are void.

Progressive State of Mind

Consulting Firm. This firm is designed to assist in the removal of stupid from stupidity.

PSM also refers all cases of contagious stupidity which are diagnosed as infectious to the CDC. Dangerous cases of stupidity risking public safety are immediately quarantined.

HP Refugees

Rescue organization. Assists the lost, misguided, and misinformed. Special attention is given as required.

The organization never refuses to assist anyone. Especially the hopeless and helpless.

Counterterrorism

Security Agency. Exposing secrets and fighting propaganda is the mission of this agency.

Spies? Outed. Insurgents? Caught. Treason? Not tolerated. This is the place to ensure all your security needs are met. Or if you simply want to become a student and take a well-instructed course in intelligence.

S i N

Name of the most advanced genetically engineered marijuana plant ever designed. This is the first miracle weed. Designed to improve visual perception, cognitive ability, and stimulate uninhibited thinking.

Not to be used by the weak or close-minded … may cause brain damage beyond any pre-existing condition. Also, not available east of the Mississippi river or south of the Mason Dixie line.

......

Of course, the product labeling for all the Nations listed above remain in the nonexistent conceptual stages, and exist only as satirical proposals. No negativity in compiling this list was intended, willfully or otherwise.

Feel free to provide your own recommendations. After all, Newsvine is available for entertainment purposes. Or am I wrong?