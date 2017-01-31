Lettssss Git ReeaaaadddDDDDY to RummmmmmBULL.

Just joking.

No slap fight here. At least I hope not.

I don't know about anyone else, but it's impossible for me to read every article and seed posed on Newsvine. Which also means, it's also impossible to read each and every comment that's posted.

Of course, it also means that I on know what I know, and nothing more.

However, here's what I do know about slap fights based on my own personal experiences.

There's a strong correlation between a slap fight and cock fighting. Either there are always too many cocks in a fight, or someone decides to participate in a discussion half-cocked.

Again, I'm just joking. If you didn't get the joke, you've more than likely been cuckolded in your lifetime. No offense meant. Correlation notwithstanding, but if you're going to be cocked, make sure you're fully cocked.

Back to the topic. Slap fight.

There are many things to consider when it comes to the anatomy of a slap fight. One thing I've observed is that a slap fight is usually started by someone visiting a nation where they are not a member of that nation.

You know what I mean. It's like the Drunk who enters your home uninvited, cusses everyone out, and gets mad when politely told to leave. And gets angry when asked politely.

Sometimes it's the re-reg who intentionally makes unsubstantiated false allegations about being treated unfairly in one nation, and is then aided and abetted by an Admin and others in another nation.

No joke. I've seen it happen.

And when it has happened, I will publicly testify under oath that one nation was abolished because of an Admin's abusive behavior. The re-reg was later re-banned. Of course, that Nation's Admin was also later banned. The slap fight appeared to be an addiction to powerful to overcome.

As the saying goes, "Karma is a Bitch when Newsvine Moderators decide to get rid of an irritating itch.

It goes without saying, a slap fight is personal and involves a CoH violation.

"You're stupid." "You must be an idiot." "You're clueless" ... or a "nitwit" ... or "dumb" ... or a "snowflake" ... or some other name-calling word that's specifically framed in a comment to denigrate a targeted Viner or group of Viners.

Those are only a few of the CoH violating word phrases I've personally witnessed in a slap fight.

A slap fight is not preventable. However, it can be stopped. Sometimes with blocking. Other times blocking is the catalyst that starts it.

I know this to true personally. I've personally blocked more than one individual who refused to stop slap fighting after being warned to stop.

Some of the individuals involved were later unblocked ... re-blocked ... and then again unblocked. It all depended on the mitigating circumstances.

My opinion carries no more weight than anyone else's opinion ... until it does ... or not. A slap fight is all in the eyes of the beholder ... depending on whether one has one's eyes open or not.

What is your view of a slap fight? And the things associated with it.